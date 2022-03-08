Forspoken is delayed: Square Enix’s PS5 and PC exclusive gets a new release date

Although its premiere was scheduled for this month of May, from Luminous Productions they believe that they need more time.

Although it doesn’t share a similar fame to other powerful titles of the year, there is no doubt that Forspoken It has caught the attention of a good handful of players. The proposal starring Frey has captivated the players of PC and PS5 with a story full of fantasy and corruption, but it seems that both platforms will have to wait a little longer to include the new IP from Luminous Productions in their catalogs.

Over the next few months we will focus our efforts on polishing the gameLuminous ProductionsAnd it is that, as the same developer has announced through Twitter, Forspoken is delayed a few months: “We have made the decision to move the Forspoken release date to October 11, 2022. Our vision for this exciting new IP is to bring a game world and heroine that gamers around the globe will want to experience for years to come, so it’s important to us to get it right.”

“To meet this end, over the next few months we will focus all our efforts on polishing the game and we can’t wait for you to experience Frey’s journey this fall“, the message ends. After this, from Luminous Productions they appreciate the patience of the community and promise to give more news about Forspoken later.

Although the developers have shared data that excited Forspoken fans, such as the graphical characteristics of PS5, the game has also raised some doubts about its exclusivity on consoles. And it is that, as Square Enix announced last December, Frey’s adventure will be exclusive to PS5 for a long time. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to test Forspoken and, although there are still some edges to polish, we tell you in our first impressions that Luminous is preparing a unique world full of charisma.

