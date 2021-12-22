Forspoken presents new details of its history: accompany Frey on his adventure of fantasy and corruption

The game, which will be released for PS5 and PC, is set to offer a graphic quality never seen in an open world.

With each new trailer, Forspoken leaves us speechless. The big bet of Square Enix He has already detailed key aspects of his protagonist and the fantastic world in which he lands by surprise, but the plot that surrounds the entire adventure has been left in the dark. Until now, because the company has revealed what will be Frey’s mission, main character of the title, in this adventure full of action and spells.

Athia’s creatures have been corrupted by the RendingFor unknown reasons, Frey teleports from New York City to the athia’s world. Here, he receives a talking bracelet that allows him to use the most powerful magic against the terrible creatures that lurk in Athia, which have appeared unexpectedly throughout the territory of the game.

Because Athia was not always a hostile place. It stood out precisely for a prosperity born in the reign of the thantasbenevolent matriarchs who made sure the world was on the right track. However, in time came the Tear, a corruption that transformed animals and humans into horrifying monsters. And to top it all, the thantas have lost their wits and they have turned evil, so they have divided the kingdom into four pieces that we must travel to restore peace to the earth.

Frey is immune to the Rend, but can’t help but search for answers after some inexplicable experiences. Therefore, we will have to gather courage and cast all kinds of spells on PS5 and PC from May 24, 2022, while on other consoles we will have to wait a little longer. His latest videos have fully introduced us to a universe full of action, magic and fantasy, since its creators intend to offer the highest graphic quality that has ever been seen in an open world game.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Forspoken, PS5, PC, and Square Enix.