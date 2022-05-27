Forspoken reaffirms future DLC and discards one of the features most hated by users

The title edited by Square Enix has already gone through the age classification and will be released on October 11.

There are still several months to go to enjoy Frey’s fantastic adventure in Forspoken, but Square Enix is ​​already preparing for that moment by passing the game through the age rating. Here, the title was cataloged as an experience for adults due to various aspects of the title such as realistic violence, the use of swear words and the possibility of performing compras in-game.

Square Enix has confirmed that Forspoken does not have microtransactions, but it will have DLCGame InformerThis last point has caught the attention of Forspoken fans, who have theorized about the possible introduction of microtransactions in the adventure. However, the latest issue of Game Informer claims otherwise in an article dedicated to the game from Luminous Productions, as shared by Reddit user ZXtheD with a screenshot that reads: “Square Enix has confirmed that Forspoken has no microtransactionsbut it will have DLC”.

This explains the ‘In-Game Purchases’ label that we were talking about at the beginning of this article, since it alludes to the downloadable content coming to Forspoken in the future. After all, its authors have already been talking about a DLC with the name of ‘In Tanta We Trust‘ which will act as a prequel to the adventure and will give us more details after the release of the base title.

Until then, we will continue to get data on the experience they prepare from Luminous Productions. Although it has slightly discouraged us with its recent delay, the title promises squeeze the power of PS5 with super fast loads and other key features of Sony’s console. As for the sensations that the adventure transmits, it should be noted that in 3DJuegos we have already seen Forspoken and we have been fascinated with the charisma of its open world.

