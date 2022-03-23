Forspoken shows its enemies in a new gameplay: this is how we will fight them in the PC and PS5 exclusive

Although Square Enix has delayed the game, that does not stop them from raising expectations with videos.

Many eyes were on Forspoken, the next action title for PC and with temporary exclusivity on PS5. After publishing a good number of trailers full of fantasy, Luminous Productions and Square Enix They managed to capture the interest of both magic fans and players not so familiar with the genre, and that is why the news of their delay has fallen like a pitcher of cold water.

However, this has not diminished the illusion of its authors. Therefore, we now have a new gameplay, courtesy of Game Informerwhich presents some of the dangers that we will find in the open world of Athia. Focusing on fighting enemies, the video shows corrupted animals, ‘zombified’ people and even a mini-boss that will stand in the way of Frey.

Although this presentation focuses on Forspoken’s opponents, much of it serves as an approach to their combat system. As shown in the trailer, we will have at our disposal a good number of spells to use against our rivals, although the game does not leave aside agility that will save us on more than one occasion.

This is not the only news we have from Forspoken since the announcement of its delay, as Square Enix has wanted to maintain the expectations of the players with a trailer broadcast in the last State of Play. To put Frey’s skills to the test, we’ll have to wait until the next October 11thwhich has been set as the new Forspoken release date.

