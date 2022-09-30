Fort Myers: A Paradise Turned into Ruins by Hurricane Ian

Webcam capture in Fort Myers throughout the day in timelapse shows the progress of the impressive storm surge that advances in the city (Video: Brennan Prill)

On I-75 there is a overturned trailer truck, its 18 wheels in the air. In a trailer park Completely flooded, one of the precarious houses shows its room decorated with rubble: the roof and an entire wall have been blown off. The elevated highway to Sanibel has lost a segment. There are boats stranded at building entrances far from the coast; one has been left on top of a van. The first floor of a shopping center is limited to its foundations in sight. The dock is a series of sticks that draw a T on the water.

This is Fort Myers today.

This primarily shows Hickory Blvd in Bonita Springs. The video begins near the Bonita Beach Road bridge and ends showing Estero Island/Ft Myers Beach (Video: 7Skyforce / WSVN 7 News Miami)



Just on Tuesday the 27th it was a paradise for outdoor activities, “all fun and games”, as its tourist website says. But on Wednesday the 28th the town took full impact from Ian as a category 4 hurricane. The enormous size of the cyclone, 500 miles in diameter (800 kilometers, considerably more than the 582 in width of Florida), and its winds of 150 miles (241 kilometers) per hour gave it a unique destructive ability. But, in addition, Ian advanced without hurry, taking his time destroying everything at its pace of 9 miles (14 kilometers) per hour.

“It was horrible, it didn’t end anymore,” he told the New York Post Gavin Oihus, a 60-year-old resident. “The moment you thought a respite was coming, it started all over again. I never, ever felt wind gusts like we had.” He was in Florida when they passed Andrew, Charley e Irmabut none prepared it for Ian: “I have never seen such a catastrophic hurricane.”

Lee County, Florida suffered some of the worst damage from Hurricane Ian. Meteorologist Mike Seidel shows the tremendous aftermath of the storm in Fort Myers (The Weather Channel)



The News Pressthe local media, part of the group of USA Today, told the perspective of two brothers, Mitch and Mike Stough, who took refuge on the third floor of the Estero Island Beach Club, where one of them worked. “Our car went flying,” Mitch recalled the view from the window. Shortly after the street, Estero Blvd, was a river with a mighty current.

After a time that seemed to stretch and stretch, the brothers began to see other things: “The 7-Eleven store has disappeared. The sports bar The Whale has disappeared. All the restaurants have disappeared,” Mitch described. “All of Times Square is gone. It’s scorched earth.”

After producing the third-highest storm surge in Keys history from Florida it is flood the streets of Naples With floods of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters), Ian’s destructive winds brutally hit Cayo Costa first (where it affected populations on Sanibel and Captiva Islands) and then Punta Gorda (north of Ft Myers). The hurricane erased the familiar face of Fort Myers beach and the barrier islands of Lee County.

Sea level reached 7 feet (2.1 meters) above the average high mark. The storm surge climbed up to 12 feet (3.6 meters).

Complete devastation in Time Square in Fort Myers Beach after Ian (Video: Bobby Pratt)

At that moment the emergency lines began to ring: “We know that there are people in high-risk areas who did not evacuate,” the county authorities observed. “Some have already called, and a list is being made and they will be helped when conditions allow it.”

Dan Allers of the council in Fort Myers Beach told CNN that while he never had any illusions about the storm, he also didn’t anticipate what would happen. Businesses that identified the community for decades disappeared. Houses disappeared, but not only those of American construction with hollow walls: “Brick houses, houses on stilts. It’s total devastation.”

Unlike him, the marriage of Jane and Robert Negrin did encourage fantasies that painted them out of harm’s way: they became convinced that the storm would hit further north. Both are older adults and had faced other cyclones. They were ready, they believed. When they realized their mistake, they told the New York PostIt was too late to evacuate.

They then took shelter in his apartment, on a 24th floor on the Caloosahatchee River. But the building, a huge concrete construction, began to shake when the hurricane hit it again and again. “He swayed,” said Robert. Anticipating that there would be a lack of public services, they filled the bathtub: “The water was agitated, it splashed,” he added.

The roads of Fort Myers are littered with boats, yachts and jet skis, after the passage of Hurricane Ian that hit the coastal city on Wednesday as a category 4 storm, leaving it decimated and unrecognizable

Pastor James Macon of River Church has lived in the community since 1982. “I can’t find the words,” he told the BBC. “I have never seen anything like this in all my years in Florida.” The British agency also consulted another veteran resident, Patrick Hallquist: “I have been in several hurricanes and this is the worst storm surge i have ever seen”.

CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller compared Ian’s arrival to Charley’s in 2004: They were the most violent storms to hit the west coast of the state, with winds of 155 miles (248 kilometers) per hour. Charley, which historically follows Andrew (1992) due to its characteristics, made landfall very close to the place where Ian made it, on Captiva Island, and from there it also advanced to Punta Gorda. He continued in a north-northeast direction devastating cities like Port CharlotteCleveland y Sebring. left 15 dead and traversed downtown and east Orlando.

But Ian “is much, much, much more serious than Charley,” said Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida. His request for a federal declaration of “major disaster” was immediately complied with by the Joe Biden administration. No one doubted the magnitude of the phenomenon.

The popular Fort Myers pier was left in the bareness of its structure, like a good part of the beach.

Nick Underwood, an engineer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who explores the interior of storms, said of the flight he took inside Ian: “It was the worst of my life.” He had never seen “so much electrical activity in the eye of a hurricane.”

The expected damage was outweighed by reality. Some Fort Myers homes were swallowed by the Gulf of Mexico and only the rectangles marking their edges, now that the water has receded, prove they were once there. Of the 2.6 million people without power in Florida, 1.5 are in Lee County, where Fort Myers is, and its neighbors. The shelters are fully operational and the rescuers have already started their tasks. There are people taken back to safety and there are also people killed.

I took an aerial tour of Fort Myers Beach. Most of it will have to be completely rebuilt, said Jared Moskowitz, candidate for the US House of Representatives, FL-23



With the roads blocked by the remains of things, the island of Sanibel isolated by its mutilated bridge, the traffic signs fallen and covered by the sand, the mud everywhere – in the streets, inside the houses – Fort Myers faces a long road to recovery.

Hurricane Ian – Fort Myers, Florida

