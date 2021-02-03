Fortissimo Turned on by Rotterdam Competition Film ‘Sexual Drive’

Netherlands- and China-based gross sales company Fortissimo Movies has picked up worldwide rights to “Sexual Drive,” which has its world premiere on Thursday on the Worldwide Film Competition Rotterdam. Directed by Yoshida Kota, the movie is a triptych about intercourse, aphrodisiac meals and secret needs.

The story tracks three folks; a designer in a sexless marriage, a stricken workplace employee making ready to reenter the office, and an advert government who needs to interrupt off his present relationship. In every phase a shabby man seems and divulges a difficult secret which will reinvigorate their love lives.

The movie additionally borders on the meals porn style with the plentiful use of sensual close-ups of the characters consuming and relishing their favourite dishes: Natto, Mapo and Ramen. Fortissimo pitches “Sexual Drive” as: “an erotic movie with no express intercourse scenes and an amusing movie about the perfect issues in life.”

The forged is headed by Hashimoto Manami, Ikeda Ryo, Sato Honami, Nakamura Mukau, Takeda Rina, Shogen, Nishina Takashi and Serizawa Tateto.

The rights deal was negotiated between Fortissimo, Yoshida, producer Goto Tsuyoshi and the movie’s worldwide liaison Toshiyuki Hasegawa. After bowing in Rotterdam’s Large Display screen Competition, the movie will subsequent play at Berlin’s European FilmMarket in March.

Yoshida is an alumnus of Enbu Seminar, the performing college that produced 2017 smash hit horror movie “One Reduce of the Useless.” As director, Yoshida beforehand appeared in Rotterdam with 2012 brief movie “Kyojima third St., Sumida Metropolis.” His function filmography consists of: “Come As You Are,” “The Torture Membership” and 2018 “Love Illness.”