Fortnite 2 Season 8 Missions and Punch Playing cards: NPCs Location

JB Chimpanski
Donate to a battle effort field
Take a automotive to the Climate Station
Get steel at an alien crash web site
Communicate to NPCs
Use a fastened turret
Illness
Pick out up a sniper rifle
Deal harm with an Attack Rifle or Sniper Rifle
Shoot an opponent’s head with an attack rifle or sniper rifle
Deal harm to an opponent inside of 30 seconds of the use of a Hideout
Make a gesture on best of a mountain
Crindulce fabio
Use a zipper line
Break furnishings on the dance membership southwest of Campo Calígine
Dance in alien crash places
Dance inside of 2 seconds of dealing harm to an enemy
Dance 5 seconds in El Parallel
penny
Damage fighters constructions
Create constructions in Sandy Cliffs
Download fabrics in Bothered Alameda and Offended Hoards
Hit susceptible spots when gathering
Gesture 10 meters from an best friend’s construction
charlotte
Get an attack rifle and a grenade
Get 100 protect
Talk over with an IO convoy or an outpost
Get rid of OI guards
Open a chest at an IO submit
salchicho
Open a money sign in
Damage beds and sofas
Whole a undertaking from every other NPC
Purchase a weapon of uncommon or upper rarity
Deal harm to fighters with guns of uncommon rarity or upper
tuna
Talk over with named puts
Dance inside of 10 meters or much less of an IO guard
Talk over with The Cataclysm
Damage car tires
Purchase an merchandise from an NPC
jonesy diver
Swim in Napping Swimming pools and Canoe Lake
Put a drivable car underwater in water
Put a fish again within the water
Kill wild animals
Devour meat and fish in the similar sport
pit prevent
Fill a fuel tank
Do kilometers with a car
Damage mailboxes with a car
Hang 2 seconds within the air whilst driving a car
Turn an overturned automotive
twilight
Soften a doorbell via touching it
Deal harm to an opponent within the first 30 seconds after touchdown
Deal harm with weapons from above
Kill an opponent with a pistol, submachine gun or shotgun in The Parallel
Kill a downed opponent with a pickaxe
torin
Get right of entry to El Parallel
Get a parallel weapon
Injury an opponent with a parallel weapon
Kill monsters throughout the dome
Whole a whole dome
baba yaga
Indicate a bandage, equipment, or small protect to an best friend
Use a Curatronic
Devour consumable pieces
Regain well being with a fish
Use a drugs cupboard or bandage in El Parallel
jonesy darkish
Get a shotgun and bullets from it in Offended Stacks
Mild a fireplace once more
Stay crouched 10 meters or much less from an opponent for two seconds
Do head harm to monsters from a dome
Kill monsters in a dome
scrapping
Get your self nuts and bolts
Craft an merchandise
Improve a weapon
Blow a automotive whistle inside of 10 meters of an enemy
Live to tell the tale throughout the typhoon
robellón
Damage a tractor
Search for mushrooms at the map
Make a weapon
Damage fridges
Devour a banana and an apple