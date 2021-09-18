Fortnite 2 Season 8 Missions and Punch Playing cards: NPCs Location

JB Chimpanski Donate to a battle effort field Take a automotive to the Climate Station Get steel at an alien crash web site Communicate to NPCs Use a fastened turret

Illness Pick out up a sniper rifle Deal harm with an Attack Rifle or Sniper Rifle Shoot an opponent’s head with an attack rifle or sniper rifle Deal harm to an opponent inside of 30 seconds of the use of a Hideout Make a gesture on best of a mountain

Crindulce fabio Use a zipper line Break furnishings on the dance membership southwest of Campo Calígine Dance in alien crash places Dance inside of 2 seconds of dealing harm to an enemy Dance 5 seconds in El Parallel

penny Damage fighters constructions Create constructions in Sandy Cliffs Download fabrics in Bothered Alameda and Offended Hoards Hit susceptible spots when gathering Gesture 10 meters from an best friend’s construction

charlotte Get an attack rifle and a grenade Get 100 protect Talk over with an IO convoy or an outpost Get rid of OI guards Open a chest at an IO submit

salchicho Open a money sign in Damage beds and sofas Whole a undertaking from every other NPC Purchase a weapon of uncommon or upper rarity Deal harm to fighters with guns of uncommon rarity or upper

tuna Talk over with named puts Dance inside of 10 meters or much less of an IO guard Talk over with The Cataclysm Damage car tires Purchase an merchandise from an NPC

jonesy diver Swim in Napping Swimming pools and Canoe Lake Put a drivable car underwater in water Put a fish again within the water Kill wild animals Devour meat and fish in the similar sport

pit prevent Fill a fuel tank Do kilometers with a car Damage mailboxes with a car Hang 2 seconds within the air whilst driving a car Turn an overturned automotive

twilight Soften a doorbell via touching it Deal harm to an opponent within the first 30 seconds after touchdown Deal harm with weapons from above Kill an opponent with a pistol, submachine gun or shotgun in The Parallel Kill a downed opponent with a pickaxe

torin Get right of entry to El Parallel Get a parallel weapon Injury an opponent with a parallel weapon Kill monsters throughout the dome Whole a whole dome

baba yaga Indicate a bandage, equipment, or small protect to an best friend Use a Curatronic Devour consumable pieces Regain well being with a fish Use a drugs cupboard or bandage in El Parallel

jonesy darkish Get a shotgun and bullets from it in Offended Stacks Mild a fireplace once more Stay crouched 10 meters or much less from an opponent for two seconds Do head harm to monsters from a dome Kill monsters in a dome

scrapping Get your self nuts and bolts Craft an merchandise Improve a weapon Blow a automotive whistle inside of 10 meters of an enemy Live to tell the tale throughout the typhoon