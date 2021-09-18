Fortnite 2 Season 8 Missions and Punch Playing cards: NPCs Location

Kim Diaz
JB Chimpanski

Donate to a battle effort field

Take a automotive to the Climate Station

Get steel at an alien crash web site

Communicate to NPCs

Use a fastened turret

Illness

Pick out up a sniper rifle

Deal harm with an Attack Rifle or Sniper Rifle

Shoot an opponent’s head with an attack rifle or sniper rifle

Deal harm to an opponent inside of 30 seconds of the use of a Hideout

Make a gesture on best of a mountain

Crindulce fabio

Use a zipper line

Break furnishings on the dance membership southwest of Campo Calígine

Dance in alien crash places

Dance inside of 2 seconds of dealing harm to an enemy

Dance 5 seconds in El Parallel

penny

Damage fighters constructions

Create constructions in Sandy Cliffs

Download fabrics in Bothered Alameda and Offended Hoards

Hit susceptible spots when gathering

Gesture 10 meters from an best friend’s construction

charlotte

Get an attack rifle and a grenade

Get 100 protect

Talk over with an IO convoy or an outpost

Get rid of OI guards

Open a chest at an IO submit

salchicho

Open a money sign in

Damage beds and sofas

Whole a undertaking from every other NPC

Purchase a weapon of uncommon or upper rarity

Deal harm to fighters with guns of uncommon rarity or upper

tuna

Talk over with named puts

Dance inside of 10 meters or much less of an IO guard

Talk over with The Cataclysm

Damage car tires

Purchase an merchandise from an NPC

jonesy diver

Swim in Napping Swimming pools and Canoe Lake

Put a drivable car underwater in water

Put a fish again within the water

Kill wild animals

Devour meat and fish in the similar sport

pit prevent

Fill a fuel tank

Do kilometers with a car

Damage mailboxes with a car

Hang 2 seconds within the air whilst driving a car

Turn an overturned automotive

twilight

Soften a doorbell via touching it

Deal harm to an opponent within the first 30 seconds after touchdown

Deal harm with weapons from above

Kill an opponent with a pistol, submachine gun or shotgun in The Parallel

Kill a downed opponent with a pickaxe

torin

Get right of entry to El Parallel

Get a parallel weapon

Injury an opponent with a parallel weapon

Kill monsters throughout the dome

Whole a whole dome

baba yaga

Indicate a bandage, equipment, or small protect to an best friend

Use a Curatronic

Devour consumable pieces

Regain well being with a fish

Use a drugs cupboard or bandage in El Parallel

jonesy darkish

Get a shotgun and bullets from it in Offended Stacks

Mild a fireplace once more

Stay crouched 10 meters or much less from an opponent for two seconds

Do head harm to monsters from a dome

Kill monsters in a dome

scrapping

Get your self nuts and bolts

Craft an merchandise

Improve a weapon

Blow a automotive whistle inside of 10 meters of an enemy

Live to tell the tale throughout the typhoon

robellón

Damage a tractor

Search for mushrooms at the map

Make a weapon

Damage fridges

Devour a banana and an apple

