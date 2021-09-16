Fortnite 2 Season 8 Missions and Punch Playing cards: NPCs Location

Mr josh
JB Chimpanski

Donate to a warfare effort field

Take a automotive to the Climate Station

Get steel at an alien crash website online

Communicate to NPCs

Use a fixed turret

Illness

Pick out up a sniper rifle

Deal injury with an Attack Rifle or Sniper Rifle

Shoot an opponent’s head with an attack rifle or sniper rifle

Deal injury to an opponent inside 30 seconds of the usage of a Hideout

Make a gesture on best of a mountain

Crindulce fabio

Use a zipper line

Damage furnishings on the dance membership southwest of Campo Calígine

Dance in alien crash places

Dance inside 2 seconds of dealing injury to an enemy

Dance 5 seconds in El Parallel

penny

Damage fighters constructions

Create constructions in Sandy Cliffs

Download fabrics in Stricken Alameda and Offended Hoards

Hit vulnerable spots when gathering

Gesture 10 meters from an best friend’s construction

charlotte

Get an attack rifle and a grenade

Get 100 protect

Talk over with an IO convoy or an outpost

Do away with OI guards

Open a chest at an IO submit

salchicho

Open a money check in

Damage beds and sofas

Entire a venture from some other NPC

Purchase a weapon of uncommon or upper rarity

Deal injury to fighters with guns of uncommon rarity or upper

tuna

Talk over with named puts

Dance inside 10 meters or much less of an IO guard

Talk over with The Cataclysm

Wreck automobile tires

Purchase an merchandise from an NPC

jonesy diver

Swim in Slumbering Swimming pools and Canoe Lake

Put a drivable automobile underwater in water

Put a fish again within the water

Kill wild animals

Consume meat and fish in the similar sport

pit forestall

Fill a gasoline tank

Do kilometers with a automobile

Damage mailboxes with a automobile

Hang 2 seconds within the air whilst driving a automobile

Turn an overturned automotive

twilight

Soften a doorbell via touching it

Deal injury to an opponent within the first 30 seconds after touchdown

Deal injury with weapons from above

Kill an opponent with a pistol, submachine gun or shotgun in The Parallel

Kill a downed opponent with a pickaxe

torin

Get admission to El Parallel

Get a parallel weapon

Injury an opponent with a parallel weapon

Kill monsters within the dome

Entire a complete dome

baba yaga

Indicate a bandage, equipment, or small protect to an best friend

Use a Curatronic

Eat consumable pieces

Regain well being with a fish

Use a medication cupboard or bandage in El Parallel

jonesy darkish

Get a shotgun and bullets from it in Offended Stacks

Mild a fireplace once more

Stay crouched 10 meters or much less from an opponent for two seconds

Do head injury to monsters from a dome

Kill monsters in a dome

scrapping

Get your self nuts and bolts

Craft an merchandise

Improve a weapon

Blow a automotive whistle inside 10 meters of an enemy

Continue to exist within the hurricane

robellón

Wreck a tractor

Search for mushrooms at the map

Make a weapon

Damage fridges

Consume a banana and an apple

