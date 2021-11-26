Fortnite announces the End: the date to finish Chapter 2 through an epic battle

Epic Games urges us to participate in this massive battle in which “nothing will ever be the same again.”

Epic Games knows how to ride a good show, and after a black hole in Fortnite that alerted much of the Internet, there was no doubt that the company would repeat a similar strategy to end Chapter 2. And now we know what the outcome of this story will be, because Epic Games just announced the end: a massive battle with which the fate of the Island will be decided.

The End will begin on December 4 at 10:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular timeFortnite warns that this will be a unique event in the game, so it invites us to call our friends to sign up for the bombing next December 4 at 10:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. Here, all players will participate in a gigantic combat against the queen of the cube in a tremendous ending in which “nothing will ever be the same”, so we can prepare for a memorable fight.

A little over a week after the event starts, Fortnite alerts users to some news regarding the End. To start, players can join the battle in groups of up to 16 people, and recommends connecting early as queues will be available 30 minutes before for the war to begin. Additionally, content creators will have to prepare for this time as well, as Epic Games warns that replays will not be available and that, if this combat is to be relived, players must record and preserve their game session.

Players who log in before the End will earn 225,000 XPOnce the event begins, the game settings cannot be modified, so it is advisable to have them ready before entering the End. Also, Fortnite will reward the players connect during these days and until the end of Chapter 2, so users will receive 225,000 PE as a reward if they enter the game before the End and they will be able to enjoy a power surge from November 27 to 30.

Lastly, Fortnite recommends that players finish your pending missions before the event starts, and remember that there are objects like bars that they are not kept between seasons. To solve this last dilemma, Epic Games has announced the week of Opportunity corner, where the cost of character services and exchanges for exotic items are reduced.

Therefore, there is little left to see how this Chapter 2 concludes, although everything indicates that it will be a battle of great dimensions that will not forget any participating player. Of course, Fortnite has endeavored to provide all kinds of news to users during this Chapter 2, something that we have seen especially with unique collaborations, among which stand out the landing of Jinx, from League of Legends, the arrival of Naruto and company and the next appearance of Boba Fett, from the Star Wars universe.

