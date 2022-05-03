Fortnite celebrates Star Wars Day with limited-time characters, events, and cosmetics

Epic Games recovers some of the skins most applauded by Star Wars fans.

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that tomorrow is their most special day. This party will feature sales on many products from the franchise and will further raise the expectations of the community around future video games. And, how could it be otherwise, Fortnite has decided to join the festivities with an event that recover the most popular skins from Star Wars.

Those who have been playing Fortnite for a long time will know that Epic Games has introduced several Star Wars characters in its battle royale. Well, it turns out that the developers want to commemorate the most exciting date for fans of the space franchise with some of these costumes, which will be available starting today and until May 17.

But this novelty comes with extras. In this sense, Epic Games announces the return of the laser swordsso we can now collect the iconic weapons of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Mace Windu y Obi-Wan. In addition to this, the parents of Fortnite have prepared a set of missions that, after completing the training of the Stormtroopers, will unlock additional PE and a banner of the empire.

Finally, from Fortnite they have reserved a space to reintroduce the rifle E-11 blaster, which we can get if we exchange bars at the Stormtrooper checkpoints. In short, a celebration in style that not only brings news, but also brings back all the Star Wars costumes that do not belong to the battle pass. If you want to know what they are, we have detailed them below.

Stormtrooper Imperial



Kylo Ren



Dawn Bliss



Finn



Rey



Sith Trooper



Boba Fett



Fennec Shand



Krrsantan

From Fortnite they have already started with the celebration of Star Wars Day, although in their case they want to extend the party for two weeks. For this reason, we remember that the news from Epic Games will be available in the battle royale until next May 17; enough time to enjoy all that has been created around Star Wars.

