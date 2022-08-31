Fortnite deactivates the Impostors mode, but the betrayals will continue to be very present in the battle royale

According to the new update notes, players will be able to recreate this experience in Creative Mode.

Fortnite has always focused its experience on battle royale-style games, but that is not an impediment to introducing modalities that add variety to the game of Epic Games. One of the most notorious additions was the Impostors mode, a kind of game like Among Us that invited us to betray our comrades in order to achieve victory.

Our teams have been focusing on other Fortnite projectsEpic GamesThis novelty was introduced a year ago, and it seems that at Epic Games they consider that it is time that the impostors abandon the title. This is how we read it in the notes of the new Fortnite update, where the deactivation of the mode is warned: “In the 21.50 update, we have kept the Impostor queues in the chamber, since our teams have focused on other fortnite projects. We want to thank all of you who have trusted, betrayed and, of course, participated in the Banano Party during its limited launch.”

Although this puts an end to the Impostors experience proposed by Epic Games, now they give us the opportunity to continue participating in this kind of games through the Creative way: “In addition, we’ve added Impostor prefabs and item galleries to Creative for you to create and play your own experiences!”

This shelves a game mode that, despite the fact that it ended up being popular among players, was accompanied by a lot of controversy. After all, it was clear that Epic Games had built on the experience of Among Us to introduce Impostors mode, although it took them several weeks to admit the inspiration.

