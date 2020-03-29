Fortnite Dog House Locations: Where To Destroy Dog Houses

Fortnite’s Week 6 demanding conditions of Season 2 are literally reside, and like last week’s batch, these are themed throughout the Meowscles pores and pores and skin. That signifies that you may need to carry out slightly cat-like points to complete among the many missions, equivalent to destroying canine properties. In case you are not sure the place those can even be found, we’ve put together the map and data underneath that may help you out.

The place Are The Canine Area Locations?

Canine properties aren’t exactly excellent fixtures, so that you’ll have some trouble monitoring them down. Fortunately, there are pretty a few of them scattered throughout the map, so it shouldn’t be too powerful to hunt out three and whole this drawback. Many can even be found by way of properties in big residential areas like Pleasant Park and Holly Hedges, so you may unquestionably want to slender your search to places like that. To make it easier, we’ve marked down some areas the place you’ll have the ability to reliably find canine properties on the map underneath.

Fortnite canine space locations

