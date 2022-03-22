Fortnite eliminates construction with its new season, although it will return in a few days

Epic’s free to play battle royale has just released Chapter 3 Season 2.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 21, 2022, 11:39 41 comments

When we talk about the most successful games as a service, the name of Fortnite quickly comes to mind. The game of Epic Games has managed to continue maintaining its success and popularity over the years with constant content updates that continue to arrive today, as we have seen with the recent premiere of its new season.

The battle royale free to play has presented Season 2 of Chapter 3, called Resistance, and with it brings more collaborations with Marvel (Dr. Strange) and some changes regarding its modes and mechanics. Regarding the latter, what has attracted the most attention has been that construction has been removedwhich drastically changes the games.

Added a shield and parkour mechanics to compensateIt is a decision that has surprised because it is carried out in his default mode, since we had seen before alternative modalities that had this distinction. However, those who want to enjoy the experience without construction will only be able to do so for a few days, since it has been removed Limited Time, for a total of 9 days since its launch this past March 20. To compensate for the change, there are new parkour mechanics and a separate shield from the health and shield that we already knew about.

Upon entering Fortnite you can read a large message that talks about this change, which is tied to the story of the season, urging us to join the Resistance to bring the mechanic back. However, this modification does not affect the competitive nor to the creative mode, which allows users to create their own gaming experiences.

In addition to all these news and the collaborations that continue to arrive, Epic Games has also wanted to join the rest of the players in the video game industry and, together with Xbox, Fortnite profits will be donated to Ukraine accumulated from March 20 to April 3 due to the impact of the war with Russia.

More about: Fortnite, Construction, Epic Games, Season, Battle Royale and Free to Play.