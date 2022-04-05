Fortnite ends its collection with 144 million dollars for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

The initiative, which had begun on March 20, has added large numbers day by day.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine It has not left anyone indifferent, and many sectors are contributing their grains of sand to alleviate the situation of the victims of the war. Last month, Fortnite announced a charity initiative with which they allocated all the profits made from March 20 to today to humanitarian aid organizations, something that has gone through several really impressive milestones.

Our sincere thanks to everyone who came together to support humanitarian relief efforts. Epic GamesNow, Epic Games has put an end to a movement in which Xbox has also joined and, according to the figure they share via Twitter, it seems that they have managed to raise $144 million. “Our sincere thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.”

This money will be sent to various organizations that have reached deep into the conflict to help civilians, including groups such as Direct Relief, UNICEF, World Food Programme, UNHCR y World Central Kitchen. In this way, the initiative will help these non-profit entities to have more resources when carrying out their mission in Ukraine.

Epic Games’ move is one of many that have emerged over the past few weeks. We have already witnessed several companies announcing important donations to humanitarian aid organizations, but it is also worth noting the participation of players with an itch.io bundle that has already been put together more than 5 million dollars and a Humble Bundle that managed to register millionaire figures in just one week.

