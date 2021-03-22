Fortnite fans believe The Rock played a character in the Zero Crisis finale

Fans think that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played a character named The Foundation, who appeared at the Zero Crisis Finale event. Fortnite.

Earlier this week, Epic Games kicked off Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 with a single player mission in which the player had to save reality with the help of Agent Jones and a new character named The Foundation.

If you watch the video below, you will see The Foundation in action, whose voice acting sounds similar to that of the superstar actor. But that’s not all the fans have to tell (as Eurogamer reported).

The Rock recently posted a video on Instagram titled “The Foundation”, where he speaks in a cryptic way, referencing a “great day” in a “determined world”, which many have taken as the new Fortnite season and its climax through the events of history. Johnson ends the video by mentioning The Foundation by name (with a raised eyebrow as a trademark), as a kind of force that grows and evolves.

The Twitter users like CodeBendie They have also pointed out similarities between The Rock’s tattoos and The Foundation’s game armor.

It’s worth noting that The Rock is currently promoting its Zoa energy drink and collaborating with Xbox to do so. He’s also set to play DC supervillain Black Adam in an upcoming movie, and DC characters like Raven are part of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

In November 2020, responding to a thread about how The Rock’s body resembled a Fortnite skin, Dwayne Johnson replied “way ahead of you”, with a wink. Was he hinting at a collaboration in the game? Looks like we’ll find out more soon.