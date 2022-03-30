Fortnite gives in to pressure and introduces Zero Build mode to change battle-royale forever

Epic Games included it as an attraction of Chapter 3 – Season 2 of the successful multiplayer video game.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 29, 2022, 17:26 26 comments

It was not foreseen in his announcement, but the desire of the fans for his permanence has been so great that Fortnite has finally given in to the pressure. “Welcome to Fortnite: Zero Construction“, Announces Epic Games with a message on Twitter “No construction, no problems! Your talent on the field will make the difference.”

“As at the beginning of Chapter 3 – Season 2, Zero Construction mode tests you to demonstrate your transversal skills and how you deal with weapons and objects,” adds the American company on its website.

Your talent on the ground will make the differenceEpic GamesNow, how will the players defend themselves? As there is no construction, the survivors will have a rechargeable total shield as the main means of defense. “Use the elevators to reach the airships or use your new climbing ability to reach high ground to give you an advantage over your opponents. Don’t forget to sprint through cover to achieve the victory royale!

The addition of the mode without temporary construction a few weeks ago was received with joy by some fans, including fellow Mario Gómez who said in an opinion article published in 3DJuegos: “it doesn’t matter how you approach it, the construction of Fortnite was and is too agile for the competitive side“.

For this reason, many requested their permanence in the battle-royale, leaking a few days ago that this could be a very real possibility according to the dataminers. Now it will be time to closely monitor the performance of the video game to verify its success.

More about: Fortnite and Epic Games.