Fortnite increases its power with the arrival of John Cena: date to use the fighter in the battle royale

The 16-time WWE World Champion will be coming to the Epic Games game with additional accessories.

We already knew that Epic Games wants to expand the content of Fortnite with collaborations of all kinds, which includes the possibility of playing with characters from Star Wars, Marvel or Street Fighter. However, it is clear that there is nothing to stop the developers of the battle royale, and they show it with the landing of John CenaWWE professional wrestler.

John Cena will be available in Fortnite on July 29According to the information published on the official Fortnite blog, we will have the opportunity to get a costume of the 16-time world champion from the next July 29. In turn, the fighter will be accompanied by two different styles: Entrance Equipment and Ring Equipmentwhich you can see in the image you have below these lines.

Furthermore, it is also important to note that John Cena is dropped in Fortnite with additional accessories. And it is that, when entering the game store, we will find new objects that complement the John Cena setwhich includes the backpacking accessory ‘WWE Champion Title‘ (included with the suit), the beak ‘slapping hand‘ and the gesture ‘You can not see me‘.

Of course, Epic Games makes it possible for WWE fans to have a costume with which to have a great time in Fortnite. However, it is also important to remember that the battle royale has launched a summer event full of news and activitiesso we have the opportunity to complete new missions with one of the most unique outfits that have come to the popular title.

