Fortnite prepares its new season: this has been the epic end of Chapter 2 and this is its new map

The end of Season 8 left us big surprises in our offensive against La Pirámide and La Reina del Cubo.

Every time Epic Games throws a massive event for Fortnite, it drives players crazy with great shows, surprises and many novelties. This is what happened yesterday in the long-awaited event of The End, the epic conclusion of Chapter 2 led us to launch an offensive against The Pyramid and the Queen of the Cube That made everything spiral out of control

Chapter 3 will unfold on a new mapAll those who participated in The End, could get hold of free rewards, as is customary in these events, but the most interesting came towards the end of the attack. Having been battling against monster hordes, we could see a portal open in the sky that plagued the map with ships and more enemies were launched against our defenses, finally ending the blue cube.

The cinematic left us a big surprise with the face behind The FoundationFrom that moment on, we move on to a cinematic where The foundation arrives to rescue Agent Jones, revealing his face, which is none other than that of Dwayne Johnson, The Rock. After the flight, events lead to a great flood that ends with the defeat of the Queen of the Cube, but with the island turning over in the sea.

Since that time, Fortnite has prepared its new chapter with an event that they have called ‘FortniteFlipped‘, where players were encouraged to use the hashtag on social networks, turn their avatars and ultimately share all kinds of messages to help fully reveal the new map of the game. After the great support of the community, the map has been revealed totally just a few minutes ago and you can see it from the official website of the event. About him Chapter 3, Fortnite is currently broadcasting a direct in which we see the unconscious character on a log floating in the sea, wait for it to start officially the new chapter of the game.

