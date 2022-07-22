Fortnite presents a paid physical pack focused on anime with confirmed date and price

Anime Legends includes ten exclusive items including outfits, pickaxes, accessories, and emotes.

If you go around the different video game stores in our country you will find some physical editions of Fortnite that come with different content for the game of Epic Games even with boxed versions, something strange given that we are talking about a free to play product that can be purchased for free in digital stores.

It goes on sale in OctoberThis is only explained by the tremendous popularity of battle royale, something that Epic knows well. For this reason, and as we read on the company’s official website, they have decided put on sale the Anime Legends packan edition that will arrive in stores in a special box with the contents

As expected, the box does not include any game disc, only the download code of the different exclusive objects for PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch consoles. There are outfits (none from known anime franchises), pickaxes, accessories, and emotes, and we’ve listed them for you below.

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack

Gold Gear Midas Outfit (with alternate helmet style and Gold Touch)



Gold Shock Backpacking Accessory



24K Katana Pickaxe



Bounce Rox Outfit



Spinning Berry Backpacking Accessory



Fireblade Peak



Ready Penny Outfit



Backpacking accessory Small black bag



Glinting Blade Pickaxe



Gesture Kartcito



This Anime Legends pack will be available in different stores in our country from October 14th, also going on sale in digital format a week later, specifically on the 22nd of the same month. The price will be the same in both physical and digital stores: 19,99 euros.

To have more real anime characters in Fortnite it seems that we will not have to wait too long, since there are currently numerous clues that a new one will take place. Epic battle royale collaboration with Dragon Ballone of the most beloved franchises internationally.

