Fortnite presents its Chapter 3, Flipped: new island, new abilities, Spider-Man, Marcus Fenix ​​and more

The popular game from Epic Games has presented its trailer for Chapter 3 and it comes loaded with news.

The events that precipitated the end of Chapter 2 of Fornite have literally turned everything upside down. The island we all knew is upside down, which leaves us with a new map to explore and many new ways of living Fornite. Epic Games has presented all its novelties in a trailer loaded with surprises.

New skills like sliding or swinging arriveOne of the first novelties is that We can earn XP from the battle pass from other modes different from Battle Royale, this will give us the freedom to play whatever we like the most without stopping leveling up. Among the characters that will appear in the game is our friend and neighbor Spider-Man, plus Kait Díaz and Marcus Fénix, de la saga Gears of War.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will also bring new playable skills and mechanics. The classic is incorporated glide at ground level, with which we can move faster while dodging enemy shots. But we will not only be able to move on the ground, also we can swing in the purest style of the New York wall-crawler.

We can set up camps where we can recover health and store objectsAmong the new mechanics is that of the camps. With them, we can regain health and store items between games. The new chapter also brings new weapons and objects with which to achieve a victory, which if we keep it, will give us access to the prestigious Victory Crown. An object that we will keep, proving that no one can take away our throne.

The new island has different zones among which stands out The sanctuary, the secret center of the Seven. Spider-Man’s appearance will not be limited to his appearance in the game, the map will receive the Daily Bugle, the territory of the superhero, which will be completely themed. New meteorological phenomena for the island will also be included. The new battle pass for Season 1 of Chapter 3 will include Spider-Man, The Foundation and new original characters.

