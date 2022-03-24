Fortnite Season 2: When does construction return?

The Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite has started in a really curious way: Epic Games has removed the construction (at least temporarily), greatly changing the gameplay of this battle royale and re-attracting thousands of players who had abandoned a title in which construction is one of the differentiating factors between victory and defeat.

Those who are enjoying this new game mode have already asked that it stay permanently, and that is that without the construction Fortnite becomes a title in which the positioning and aiming are the protagonists, leaving aside complicated construction wars. As the saying goes “nothing lasts forever”, and all good things must come to an end.

When does construction return to Fortnite Season 2?

At the moment, there is no official information regarding the return of construction, although we do have a good handful of leaks. Many important figures in the game have asked Epic Games to ponder a possibility that many would like: to permanently leave two game modes, one with construction and one without it.

The reputed dataminer of the game, iFireMonkey, has shed some light on this issue, as in-game audio indicates that the build will return sooner rather than later (unfortunately for many).

Based on this set of audios it appears that the first 9 days of Chapter 3 – Season 2 will have building disabled, which explains why the no build LTM supports bot lobbies. https://t.co/XwdAyHbOOE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 20, 2022

The tweet is from March 20, so a simple sum seems to indicate that, next March 29, Construction will be enabled again in the popular battle royale. It could come a bit sooner (other sources point to the 28th), but it looks like there’s less than a week to go before we see mega-builds again during our Fortnite matches.