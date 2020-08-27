Fortnite season 4 new weapons – hero weapons, Thor’s hammer rumours

A new season of Fortnite is right here, and it brings with it new weapons.

Fortnite Season 4 is Marvel themed so we are able to solely hope for Thor’s hammer in there.

The teaser trailer confirmed among the skins to count on with Wolverine, She-Hulk and Iron Man in addition to a number of extra acquainted faces.

Fortnite season 4 weapons

Model new weapons and unvaulted weapons for chapter 2 season 4:

Stark Industries Vitality Rifle

Pump Shotgun

LMG

Boogie Bomb

Revolver

Tac SMG

Scoped AR

Dr Doom’s Mystical bomb

Will there be Thor’s Hammer?

A couple of leaks confirmed a mannequin for Thor’s hammer. We count on this can behave in a lot the identical method because the Infinity Gauntlet from the Avengers’ occasion final yr.

We’re hoping for extra hero weapons too.

Fortnite Hero weapons

We all know there are new heroes coming so we’re additionally hoping there will likely be new weapons for them. We’ll replace this after we know extra.

New shotgun

HYPEX, a Fortnite leaker, discovered a set of information in June and has been tweeting his leaks out. A new shotgun was found within the information labelled Dragon Shotgun.

It fires 4 bullets and is within the Epic and Legendary variations. It’s somewhat unusual because it says it additionally prices 4 bullets per fireplace.

What’s the Fortnite season 4 begin time?

Epic Video games has confirmed will probably be 14:00 BST. At 7am BST the servers went down prepared for the replace. Identical to earlier seasons 950 V-bucks (£7.50) is the price of the Battle Move.

For extra information go to our Know-how part together with the Xbox Sequence X launch date information and PS5 launch date information.