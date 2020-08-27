Fortnite Season 4 start time – map modifications, Marvel skins and server update

Fortnite Season 4 is right here with a brand new Battle Move – Epic Sport has revealed will probably be launched at 14:00.

At present brings with it a brand new season of Fortnite, with the teaser trailer revealing the Marvel story and theme.

It marks the primary time a full season has been themed round an current IP.

The teaser consists of characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Thor, Mystique, Storm, Dr Doom, She Hulk and Groot, in addition to Captain America (who’s already within the recreation).

The Marvel heroes will go up towards villain Galactus within the Nexus Conflict.

The warfare to avoid wasting Actuality begins now. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Be part of the combat and tackle Galactus to avoid wasting all of Actuality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

The trailer exhibits the brand new HQ would be the Helicarrier.

Earlier than the brand new season recreation launch, Fortnite servers went down at 7am to permit for the patch and preparation for the updates.

It’s anticipated the downtime will final about three hours.

Fortnite Season 4 start time: When is it launched?

The Fortnite Season 4 launch date is immediately (Thursday, 27th August). Epic Video games has confirmed the patch will likely be 14:00. The Fortnite Standing Twitter account stated servers would go down 7am BST.

What’s the scale of Fornite Season 4 update?

The present dimension of the update is:

21.4GB for PC

10GB for PS4

12GB for Xbox One

14GB for Nintendo Swap

1.8GB for Android We’ll update this because the day goes on.

Will there be a stay occasion?

Not this time. Whereas it’s a standard a part of the occasion transferring followers from one season to a different it received’t be occurring this time.

Normally, the occasion occurs the weekend earlier than the launch.

Don’t hand over but although, there could possibly be a Marvel themed occasion in season 4.

Fortnite season 4 leaks – map modifications and skins

Hypex, a mainstay of Fortnite leakers, rounded up the principle leaks forward of season 4’s launch.

Hypex revealed the skins would come with Wolverine, which we now know is true in addition to teasing Thor POI.

“Comedian Guide pages will likely be discovered and collected within the map,” they added.

Fortnite dispute with Apple and Google

Simply keep in mind that Epic Video games is presently in a dispute with Apple and Google. Apple took Fortnite off its App Retailer and Google additionally eliminated the sport from the Play retailer.

Epic Video games put their very own cost system in Fortnite, which means Apple and Google don’t get the 30% they often did with in-game transactions. Epic is now taking each to court docket.

Android customers will likely be unaffected with the brand new season update, however you probably have iOS there’s no such luck.

Epic Video games launched a press release yesterday: “Apple has blocked your capability to update Fortnite on the App Retailer, and has stated they may terminate our capability to develop Fortnite for Apple units. In consequence, Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) is not going to launch on Apple units on August 27.”

Fortnite season 4 is out there nonetheless on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Swap, PCs and your Android gadget.

