Fortnite spices up summer with an update loaded with missions, rewards, cosmetics and more

Unburdened Summer introduces backpacking accessories, new hang gliders and gestures to perform in the middle of battle.

Fortnite has been expanding your experience battle royale with mechanics that change the most basic rules of the game and cosmetics that invite us to play as characters from Star Wars, Marvel or Among Us. However, from Epic Games they do not want to hit the brakes in terms of the introduction of content, and that is why they now enhance the good vibes of battle royale with a summer update.

Summer without stress will be active from July 21 to August 9As you can see in the preview that heads this news, Summer without stress invites us to enjoy virtual dips through activities ranging from boat races to rebuilding Tilted Towers Block 2.0, which are presented as missions to complete. In this sense, Epic Games gives us a good handful of objectives to carry out from today, July 21and up to august 9.

We must complete missions in the categories of Sponsorship, Marketing and Product WithdrawalFollowing this line, it seems that Fortnite offers us to complete missions in three different categories: Sponsorship, Marketing and Product Recall. Each will provide different XP and rewards, including the backpacking accessory soft shake and styles that complement said cosmetic.

Depending on the number of missions completed, the game will give us extra rewards. If we carry out three missions of Without burdens, we will unlock an additional style for the aforementioned backpacking accessory; with seven we will be able to access the parasol hang glider without stress; and after completing 14 objectives we will have the opportunity to get the Assured Rotation gesture.

But the thing does not end here, since from Epic Games they want to give us reasons to continue connecting to their battle royale. In this way, players will also be able to participate in Block reconstruction missions to earn XP rewards, a trail, a pickaxe, and a backpack accessory. These goals fall into three categories:

Donate bars to vote for the construction projects of El Bloque



Survive storm phases during the Block Reconstruction event



Eliminate opponents during the Block Reconstruction event

At the same time, we can decide which establishments will settle in the area, so Summer Without Stress also gives us the opportunity to vote from a small selection of projects representing a new restaurant, apartments and shops. Needless to say, meeting all the event goals will unlock additional cosmetics for your character.

Unsurprisingly, this event also introduces news in the fortnite store such as costumes or accessories, so it is worth taking a look at the new products. It should be noted that Epic Games has announced a paid physical pack focused on anime, but will also continue to present collaborations of all kinds to animate your games.

