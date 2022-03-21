Fortnite turns to help Ukraine: Epic and Xbox will donate the net profits of the battle royale

The popular game opens its new season, allocating the profits to humanitarian aid organizations.

Today we were talking about the response that the industry has been showing towards a conflict that hits Europe and that a terrible humanitarian catastrophe is leaving us. The war has come to Ukraine after the Russian invasion and more and more companies have been contributing economic aid to the victims.

They will donate the net profits between March 20 and April 3This time it has been Epic Games, supporting Ukraine with humanitarian aid through the benefits of its most popular game: Fortnite. But it does not do it at any time, Fortnite has started Season 2 of Chapter 3 and from today, March 20until the next april 3 2022, Epic has committed to allocating the full earnings with Fortnite “so that the people of Ukraine receive more help”.

It has confirmed this through a statement detailing the humanitarian aid organizations they are supporting. Xbox has not been slow to join the initiative, also allocating his net earnings with Fortnite during that same period. The organizations that will receive the help from Epic and Xbox will be Direct Help, Unicef, United Nations World Food Program (UNWFP) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

What purchases in Fortnite contribute to the victims of the war in Ukraine?

“All real money purchases made in Fortnite between March 20 and April 3, 2022. This includes paVos packs, Fortnite Club, battle passes gifts and packs of cosmetics such as the Voiddweller pack, which sells for real money. In-game cosmetic purchases and turkey cards made in physical stores they will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this time period,” Epic specified in its statement, although the use of paVos in Fortnite will not be included, since “they are not purchases with real money.”

Between the most notable recent initiativesyesterday we informed you of a new batch of PC games from Humble Bundle, with more than 80 games for less than 40 euros, where the full benefits will be used to help victims and refugees in Ukraine.

More about: Fortnite, Ukraine, Russia and War.