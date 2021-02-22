Fortnite will have crossover with Street Fighter according to new leaks

A crossover event of Fortnite and Street Fighter appears to be on the way, based on recently leaked assets.

Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Lucas7yoshi, posted images on Twitter that hint that the iconic fighting franchise is the next entry in Chapter 5 of Fortnite season 2. According ChinaBR, Fortnite’s latest multiverse portal has been labeled ‘Skirmish’, and the images embedded in its tweet suggest that the Street Fighter world is about to collide with Fortnite.

Skirmish Portal Audio! pic.twitter.com/Q4V3MRBgFy – ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 19, 2021

The images appear to show the level of Suzaku Castle from Street Fighter 2, while an attached audio file suggests that Ryu will be part of the Street Fighter crossover with Fortnite. In fact, a warped version of Ryu’s theme can be heard alongside the leaked images, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ryu added as a character or skin that can be won in-game.

In the meantime, Lucas7yoshi’s tweet It apparently shows what the Street Fighter portal will look like when it hits the game. Once again, the portal shows Sukazu Castle acting as an entry point to the Fortnite map, but does not provide any other details on what other characters or content might arrive with this crossover.

Street Fighter portal is now active.pic.twitter.com/LXTFzBoODu — Lucas7yoshi – Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 19, 2021

In fact, Fortnite dataminers have reportedly been unable to figure out which Street Fighter characters will be added to with this event. According to Eurogamer, two encrypted files have been found in the Fortnite code, but their identities are unknown. However, given how popular Ryu and Chun-Li are with the Street Fighter fanbase, it is possible that they are the fighters entering the world of Fortnite.

If the rumors are true, Street Fighters will be the last series to be crossed with Fortnite in recent times. Characters from the Marvel, Star Wars, Terminator, Predator and Walking Dead franchises have arrived sometime in Chapter 5 of Season 2, while video game characters like Master Chief and Kratos have also appeared as skins lately.

In other news from Epic Games, Valve is seeking to distance itself from the ongoing court controversies between Apple and Epic.