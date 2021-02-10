Fortnite will receive a Flash skin that you can get before it hits the store

A skin based on DC’s superhero Flash is coming to Fortnite this week, but it is possible to get it three days earlier.

Flash is the latest DC superhero to join DC’s Fortnite line of skins and will be available for everyone to purchase starting February 14, 2021 at 1:00 AM (Spanish peninsular time). A Flash-themed outfit will also be available, featuring not just the skin, but also the Speed ​​Force Blades pickaxe, the Speed ​​Force backpacking accessory, and the Quick Snack emote. If you don’t want to wait until that day, you can get the look and shine for your back on February 10th.

“On February 10, we celebrated The Flash in Fortnite with The Flash Cup, a duos tournament”reads a blog post from Epic Games. “Blast into the Battle Bus with your duo partner and play up to 10 matches in a 3 hour period. The best duos from each region will unlock the Flash outfit and Speed ​​Force backpacking accessory before they arrive! to the item shop! “.

Epic Games says that the specific time for each region’s Flash Cup can be found in the tab “To compete” Fortnite in game. To compete, your account level must be at least level 30, In addition, you must have two-step authentication enabled.

A Victory Royale during the cup will win a duo of 42 points, while second place earns 36 points, third place 32 points, and so on. The best duos from Europe, North America East, North America West, Brazil, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East will receive the Flash skin and the glitter for the back (Backpacking Speed ​​Force) three days before they are available for purchase in the game store. You can read more about the cup rules here.