Fortnite Wolverine Claw Marks locations – where to investigate mysterious marks

As per every little thing this Fortnite season 4, the challenges embrace Marvel themed duties – like discovering Wolverine claw marks.

For the primary week of challenges in Chapter 2, season Four you might have to investigate mysterious claw marks as a part of the primary of six Wolverine challenges.

For this job, it seems Wolverine has been dragging himself concerning the Weeping Woods leaving claw marks in his wake. Now it’s your job to investigate and discover out where he’s been.

For those who aimlessly stroll about it may take you some time so we’ve tried to hunt them down for you. If you’ve acquired all of those you’re one step nearer to unlocking the Fortnite Marvel Battle Move skins (he’s one in all seven) – Wolverine is the key pores and skin this season like Deadpool was in Chapter 2.

Replace: At first it appeared like there have been simply three however others have cropped up, we’ve added them beneath.

Fortnite Wolverine Claw Mark Locations

Head to Weeping Woods as that’s where all of them may be discovered. That is on the southwest nook.

The wooden is fairly huge, however let’s kick issues off on the east facet – that’s where the buildings are.

Epic Video games

Westside of the most important constructing in Weeping Woods

Look beneath the balcony beneath the surface wall for this one.

Facet of a rock by the pond

Once more the east facet is the place to be. The second is on the facet of a rock on the pond between the principle buildings.

Facet of RV within the parking zone

Try the parking zone and on the facet of the inexperienced RV you’ll see the claw marks. For those who want a hand it’s the northeast nook of the lot.

For those who accumulate a minimum of three it seems you full this one and also you get the Berserker Barrage spray and that’s one other step in the direction of unlocking Wolverine.

Rest room stall

There have been reviews that there’s a claw mark within the constructing on the south of the trailer park, on a bathroom stall.

Fridge contained in the tower

Others have discovered a claw mark on the high of the tower to the west of the trailer park… on the fridge. Possibly Wolverine was hungry?

We’ll add every other locations as they crop up.

