Fortnite’s No Build Mode Could Stay Forever According to Epic Hints

The new season of Fortnite is already upon us and, among its most outstanding novelties, there is one that the community of players liked a lot. This is not about the implementation of Marvel characters or cosmetic aspects, but about the construction temporary removal brought to its default mode.

Eliminate construction has attracted playersAlthough its popularity seems intact, it is true that with this numerous players have returned to the game of Epic Games or given it a try now, as the frustration of going down in combat to someone who has mastered the art of ramps and ceilings is removed. For this reason, the study may be looking at maintain a no build mode in the near future.

That is what various leaks of the game code point to. For example, the data miner Twea has discovered that the battle royale games will be separated into two different modes: the usual and one without construction. There will still be, yes, the possibility of playing solo, in duos or in teams of three players.

Another leak from HYPEX also points in this same direction. It looks like Epic will keep the no-build mode in Fortnite as they exist new tips on loading screens that establish the differentiation between modes. There is one that starts by saying “In build-enabled modes…”, a specification that until then was not necessary.

Beyond the elimination of the construction, the mode currently active in Fortnite offers other possibilities through new playable mechanics to mitigate the effects of this change, such as climb or ram doors. At the moment there is no official confirmation from Epic for this future change, but on social networks they are highlighting above all the success of their charity campaign aimed at supporting those affected by the war in Ukraine.

