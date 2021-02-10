‘Fortunately’ Trailer: First Look at Joel McHale’s Dark Comedy

The primary look at the upcoming darkish romantic comedy “Fortunately” has been launched.

“Fortunately” facilities on a married couple (Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé) which were collectively for 14 years. Their honeymoon section by no means ended and they’re nonetheless strongly in love with one another. After they uncover that each one their mates are resentful of their fixed public shows of affection, they start to query the loyalty of everybody round them. Then, a go to from a mysterious stranger thrusts them into an existential disaster, resulting in a useless physique, a variety of questions and a really tense {couples}’ trip with a gaggle of mates who might not truly be mates at all.

First-time filmmaker BenDavid Grabinski directed the movie. He served as a author and govt producer on the current reboot of the spooky anthology collection “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” on Nickelodeon.

Along with McHale and Bishé, Stephen Root, Paul Scheer, Breckin Meyer, Natalie Zea and Natalie Morales additionally star in “Fortunately.”

The movie was scheduled to make its worldwide premiere at the Tribeca Movie Competition in 2020, but it surely was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The darkish comedy was financed by Chuckie Duff’s Widespread Wall Media and produced by Electrical Dynamite’s Jack Black and Spencer Berman. Indy Leisure’s Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn additionally served as producers. Duff, David Inexperienced and Kyle Newman all served as govt producers.

“Fortunately” is at present set to launch in theaters, on digital and on-demand on March 19. Watch the official trailer under.