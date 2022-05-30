Fortune beyond glory: how many millions did Real Madrid raise for winning the Champions League?

Modric and Marcelo lift the most coveted trophy in Europe. Photo: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Real Madrid expanded its history Champions League when he defeated Liverpool by 1 a 0 in Paris to get to the 14th consecration in the most important competition at club level. The Spanish group began its romance with the Big-eared in 1956 when he beat Reims Stadium by 4-3 and chained five titles in a row (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959 and 1960).

In addition to the sporting glory, the entity from the capital made a fortune of 119.81 million euros gross for the consecration. is that the Merengue sumo 4.5 million euros extra from the European currency after lifting the big ears and accumulated An additional 3.5 million for guaranteeing a place in the European Super Cup final.

If the withholdings that UEFA will apply due to the pandemic (an initiative that was imposed until 2024) to the club of the White House will fit 116.16 million euros net.

The impressive collection is based on the fact that the institution was making cash in the following way: €36.4 million for qualifying for the tournament; 15.6 million more to play the group stage. How to win each encounter in that instance delivers €2.8 millionthose led by Charles Ancelotti They achieved five wins for a total of 14 million. In addition, for participating in the draw he received 930,000 euros. During the round of 16 they raised 9.6 million more and in the quarterfinals 10.6 million. Las semi-finals reaped an extra 12.5 million and the sum to reach the final was 15.5.

The hegemony of Real Madrid sand eternalizes. The set merengue reinforced his most lauded status in the Old continentforged from the black and white era of Alfredo Di Stéfano to the golden decade Zidane y Ancelotti.

The idyllic relationship between the club and the Big-eared almost turned into divorce last season, when the president, Florentino Perez, tried to establish Superligaa private tournament project reserved for the most powerful teams in Europaand the Real Madrid was exposed to exclusion. But once the waters calmed down, with a team led by the duo Ancelotti–Benzemareturned to the top of Europa.

