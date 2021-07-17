Forward Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Let’s Have A Glance At Sidharth Shukla, Karishma Tanna & All Others Who Received The Trophy

Finally, the day has arrived as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is premiering this night on small monitors. All through the ultimate couple of months, now we have now been listening to a few crowd pleasing behind-the-scene stories and stories of bonding between the new contestants. Till the season ends, we’re proper right here to proportion all exciting updates at the provide on the other hand at the present, we’ll be revisiting the winners of the sooner 10 seasons.

Fasten your seat belts and let’s take a quick check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra were given right here to the limelight after winning the Glance of the one year contest for Femina Magazine in 1997. Unfortunately, her occupation has been enough with motion pictures like Thakshak and Bhopal Explicit in filmography. She gained the main season of Khatron Ke Khiladi by means of defeating contestants like Urvashi Sharma and Aditi Govitrikar.

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda is a renowned playback singer of Bollywood. For the unversed, she has moreover been a model and a VJ. She showed her utterly other side to the people by means of winning the trophy inside the second one season. She made her Bollywood lead debut in Angry Indian Goddesses.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia could be a massive establish inside the television industry. So much previous than winning KKK season 3, the actor had turn into a circle of relatives establish because of unearths like Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and a lot of. He’s nevertheless vigorous as his Kumkum Bhagya stills get pleasure from an remarkable love.

Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria shot to popularity with multi-starrers like Awara Paagal Deewana, Shaadi No. 1 and Shootout At Lokhandwala. She gained Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 and glimpsed us with a daredevil side of hers.

Rajneesh Duggal

So much previous than entering the sector of films, Rajneesh earned reputation with tune motion pictures inside the early 2000s. He has been part of Bollywood motion pictures like 1920 and Karisma Kapoor-led Damaging Ishq. He gained the 5th season of KKK.

Ashish Chowdhry

Maximum folks know Ashish as Dhamaal’s Boman. The actor in fact nailed the 6th season of the stunt-based reality provide, merely the best way during which he nailed his personality in Dhamaal.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, the establish is enough! The actor earned massive popularity inside the television industry because of his acting chops and manly seems. In 2016, the actor conquered the winner’s position in KKK 7.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Channel V’s sensation, Shantanu Maheshwari stormed the monitors along with his debut in Dil Dosti Dance and there’s no short of once more ever since. His participation in season 8 of KKK used to be an enormous surprise, on the other hand more than that, him being the winner left many jaw-dropped.

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak, the mystical dancer, is a fabricated from Dance India Dance camp. He defeated Aditya Narayan, Ridhima Pandit and others to win the trophy inside the 9th season.

Karishma Tanna

The s*xy and beautiful class, Karishma Tanna amazed us along with her functions in season 10. She gained the trophy amid strong performers like Karan Patel and Dharmash Yelandee.

Nia Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, a limited model of the current or may be able to be termed as a spin-off, spotted some glorious stunt paintings from individuals. It used to be stuffed with powerful competitors like Aly Goni, Karan Wahi and others, on the other hand Nia controlled to defeat they all.

Within the intervening time, coming once more to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the prevailing premieres at the present on Colors at 9 PM (each and every Saturday, Sunday).

