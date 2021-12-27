Forward of the meeting elections, AAP’s large access in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal stated – ‘Signal of alternate’

Chandigarh Municipal Company Effects: Meeting elections in Punjab to be held subsequent yr (Punjab Polls 2022) Sooner than the Aam Aadmi Birthday party within the state (AAP) Robust access. Within the civic elections held in Chandigarh, the Aam Aadmi Birthday party were given the utmost choice of 14 seats. AAP Bharatiya Janata Birthday party in civic elections (BJP) has been driven to the second one quantity. Within the Chandigarh civic elections, BJP got here 2nd and were given 12 seats. On the similar time, the Congress were given 8 seats, and the Akali Dal were given one seat. Aam Aadmi Birthday party taken with the end result (AAP) Nationwide Convener of Delhi and Leader Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal (Arvind Kejriwal) Expressed happiness through tweeting. He stated that the results of civic polls is an indication of alternate within the state.Additionally Learn – Chandigarh Municipal Company Election Effects 2021: All effects declared, AAP gained 14 wards, BJP were given 12, Congress were given 8

This victory of Aam Aadmi Birthday party in Chandigarh Municipal Company is an indication of the approaching alternate in Punjab. Folks of Chandigarh have nowadays rejected the corrupt politics and selected the truthful politics of AAP. Many congratulations to all of the successful applicants and employees of AAP. This time Punjab is able for alternate. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 27, 2021

The Delhi CM tweeted, 'This victory of Aam Aadmi Birthday party in Chandigarh Municipal Company is an indication of alternate to return in Punjab. As of late the folk of Chandigarh have selected the truthful politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics. Many congratulations to all of the successful applicants and all of the employees of AAP. This time Punjab is able for alternate.

Allow us to tell that the balloting for Chandigarh Municipal Company used to be hung on Friday, wherein a complete of 60 p.c balloting used to be performed. The State Election Fee had submit displays out of doors all of the counting stations. Reside updates of balloting had been additionally to be had at the Fee’s cellular app ‘Company Elections’, which individuals can obtain and watch from Google Playstore.