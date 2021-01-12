Forza Horizon 4 Adds Corvette Stingray This Week

Next January 14, Forza Horizon 4 will receive the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It is the fastest and most powerful Corvette to date. So if you like to collect vehicles, it will be at your disposal shortly.

To unlock it, you will have to participate in the Find New Roads Summer, the championship. Additionally, for the announcement, Jordan Taylor, a member of the Corvette Racing team and IMSA Weathertech Sportscar winner, was featured in the Forza Monthly stream.

A month ago, just before the landing of Cyberpunk 2077 and its glitches and problems (especially for CD Projekt Red), it was said that a collaboration would be announced at The Game Awards that would be related to Cyberpunk 2077 (and therefore, this news only would affect Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X and S users).

In the previous update, Super7 racing mode was included, but there are also fans who searched more thoroughly and saw that among the options for car models, the Quadra V-Tech had been added. For those not used to the term: it is the car that has been shown in the entire commercial campaign of the game, from the moment of its announcement.

Source: Gamerant