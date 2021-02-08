Forza Horizon 4 is coming to Steam very soon

Microsoft is more than delivering on the philosophy they have promised to follow in the past. They want you to be able to play their games on virtually any device and anywhere. And that goes not only for Xbox Game Pass or cloud play, but also for publishing your games on unexpected platforms.

No, Xbox games have not yet reached Nintendo or PlayStation platforms. But it is interesting news that Forza Horizon 4 was announced today for release on Steam. Thus, the acclaimed driving title of Playground Games will arrive on the Valve platform on March 9, 2021.

The news, which The Verge has made, has been confirmed by Steam itself, which already has the game in its database and with its own page. Additionally, this release will be a turning point, as it will be the first time the Forza franchise has been available on Steam. Which could open the doors of Steam to more installments of the saga in the future.

In addition, it has been announced that this new version will include crossplay with players from Xbox consoles, the PC version on Windows 10, and even with players streaming Forza Horizon 4 through xCloud.

On the other hand, regardless of the launch itself, it has been confirmed that a new Hot Wheels car pack will also arrive soon. And this will include several new cars for a price that will rotate around 10 euros.

Finally, and with respect to Xbox games on Steam, remember that Forza Horizon 4 is not the first to take the plunge. Without going any further, Sea of ​​Thieves followed that same path. And it was not bad at all: it sold more than 1 million copies in a very short time.