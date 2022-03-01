Forza Horizon 5 announces a free update to bring sign language to all its cinematics

On Xbox they have already expressed their intentions to improve the accessibility of their games multiple times.

Since its release last November, Forza Horizon 5 has captivated all driving lovers. However, and although the game has achieved a huge number of players, since Playground Games have continued to work to bring exploration on the roads of Mexico to all users. And, for this reason, they now announce a new free update focused on accessibility.

We will keep working and solving those problems for people for a long timeMike BrownThe company has shared a new video on YouTube which, as you can see at the beginning of this news, will sign language at over 300 cinematics from Forza Horizon 5. This move will integrate both American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) and will be available in-game starting tomorrow, March 1st. To activate this novelty, players will only have to go to the menu Settings > Accessibility > Sign Language.

Xbox games have not only stood out for their quality, but also for the inclusion of accessibility options. And from the company they are clear that, although they take small steps, they can still move forward: “The games require certain things from you to be able to experience them. And at that time, there are players who find themselves with different levels of challenge. I think that we’re going to keep working and solving those problems for people for a long, long time“, comments Mike Brown, creative director of Forza Horizon 5.

Although Xbox has focused on accessibility through initiatives that include the creation of a dedicated controller, it is not the first time that this area has been related to Forza Horizon 5. In this sense, the developers highlighted the game’s accessibility options days before its launch, which has opened the door for thousands of players to enjoy, as we have called it in our analysis, the definitive installment of Forza Horizon.

