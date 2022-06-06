Forza Horizon 5 breaks a new player milestone and reaffirms the success of Xbox Game Pass

Playground’s driving title for PC and Xbox has more than 20 million players.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in November of last year and, in just a few days, reached 10 million players to become the title of the franchise that has had the best launch. Months later, Playground Games You can celebrate having surpassed another not insignificant goal.

Thanks to the notice of a Resetera user, we can verify in the game itself that Forza Horizon 5 has exceeded 20 million players. From the menus we can access the figure thanks to the global percentages that are shown in relation to the marks obtained and the user classification tables.

Exceeds 20 million in less than eight monthsIn this way, the Playground title reaches two tens of millions without having been on sale for even eight months, less than what it cost the previous numbered installment. It has greatly helped your presence from day one on Xbox Game Passwhich allows subscribers to the Microsoft service to access it at no additional cost either from PC or from Xbox consoles.

At the time, Alejandro Pascual defined Forza Horizon 5 as the definitive game in the saga, in addition to being the turning point to search for new horizons. a new installment It could already be in development by the British studio, or at least that dropped a job offer that we echoed a few weeks ago.

More about: Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass and Sales.