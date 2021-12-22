Forza Horizon 5 Celebrates Its Success With Free Spins On Super Roulette For All Players

The PlayGround proposal has become one of the most popular games in Xbox history.

Since its launch in November, Forza Horizon 5 has not released the accelerator at any time. It reached record numbers in its first week, has won several awards in the field of video games and continues to release content for its next seasons. PlayGround knows that this success has been produced thanks to the players, and that is why it wants to thank the community for the affection handing out rewards to all users.

Super Roulette allows you to get legendary vehicles and exclusive outfitsAll players who connect to Forza Horizon 5 will receive five free spins on Super Roulette, a section that allows you to obtain cars, game credits and more utility items. Unlike standard Roulette, this mode gives us the option of getting three objects per line, so the chances of getting juicy rewards increase exponentially.

These spins are usually achieved for free as we take advantage of the driving experience, since they are distributed to the players when meet challenges and objectives in Forza Horizon 5. Therefore, Xbox saves us this task by giving us five shots for the face so that we get from legendary vehicles And till exclusive accessories for the user.

There is no longer any doubt that Forza Horizon 5 has become one of the most important games of the year, as it has managed to combine the driving fun with some spectacular graphics that are exploited even more in its photo mode. As for the experience per se, we already told you in our analysis that perhaps it is time for PlayGround to look at other horizons, as Forza Horizon 5 he has already achieved everything.

