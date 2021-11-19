Forza Horizon 5 does not allow some Arabic names and from Xbox they promise to fix it

The Playground game does not allow you to choose certain words because the filter considers them inappropriate.

Forza Horizon 5 has become one of the most outstanding releases of 2021. Despite not being a candidate for Game of the Year in the list of The Game Awards, the driving title has received three nominations (one as a racing game, another for the design audio and another for its accessibility) and at the player level it is a success in the first days.

However, since it arrived on November 9, the Microsoft title has had to face some problems of greater and lesser importance. We recently learned about unexpected closings if we run it on a computer together with certain programs, and now several users have complained because the filter does not allow to write some names, generally of Arab origin.

The system considers them inappropriate due to the automation of its moderation system, and even industry figures such as Osama Dorias, senior designer at Warner Bros. Games Montreal, and Nazih Fatres, of the publisher The 4 Winds, have reported that their names are not allowed. In this second case, we can easily imagine why it is.

Microsoft has confirmed that they are working to resolve itMicrosoft itself has confirmed to Eurogamer that Playground Games is working to fix the bug and adjust content moderation, so hopefully it will be fixed in the next few days. It is something that we have seen on other occasions, but in this case it is very striking precisely because of the accessibility and inclusiveness present in Horizon 5.

The fifth installment of the saga is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and can be accessed directly from Xbox Game Pass if we are subscribed to the subscription service. Its photo mode is leaving us really amazing snapshots in a game that takes advantage of the new generation very well. If you want to know what we think of it, you can check our Forza Horizon 5 review.

