Forza Horizon 5 fixes multiplayer glitches in an update, and hands out an overall reward

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most important successes of the year, as its drive through Mexico has broken records in Xbox history. However, the game had some bugs related to the multiplayer mode, something that has attracted special attention due to the disappearing cars When we walked the highway with our friends For this reason, Playground has launched an update with which these annoying failures are solved.

As summarized in its statement, the patch fixes several game modes such as Convoys, el Horizon Arcade o el EventLab, because the community has especially complained about the errors found in this kind of modalities. In this sense, Playground promises that we will no longer experience phenomena such as invisible cars when we play online, but it also includes news that enhance the experience of the users.

On the one hand, the developers present a Horizon Arcade more attractiveIt seems that their events did not accumulate the number of players expected. For this reason (and adding again the problem of disappearing cars), Playground has focused on improving the sensations of the Horizon Arcade. But it does not end here, since many players have complained about the absence of saves in EventLab mode, which required creating tracks and game modes in one sitting. Thus, the update also includes a save system for these kinds of situations, allowing users to have more fun in their ideas.

Playground has been able to focus on multiplayer bugs thanks to community feedback and has therefore decided to distribute 1.000 puntos Forzathon to all users. Because, although the game has the odd residual error, it has managed to shine a lot thanks to its proposal and your graphics; a combination of concepts that reach very high levels with its incredible photo mode.

