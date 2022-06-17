Forza Motorsport will be seen in a new event that already has a date and time: it will be imminent

Turn 10 celebrates a new event in the Forza saga where its creative director will tell more about the game.

Forza Motorsport was one of the highlights of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase that Microsoft held last Sunday. The first gameplay trailer for the game Turn 10 It served to make it clear again that it will be one of the leading Xbox titles in terms of technology and graphics, but the truth is that we are left wanting more.

We want to see action on the track, and it is possible that those responsible will show us more footage of the title in the new event that they will celebrate this week. The Forza Monthly will take place this Thursday, June 16 at 6:00 p.m. in the Spanish peninsular time, and can be followed through the official channel of the franchise on Twitch.

The broadcast of this event and the confirmation that Forza Motorsport will be there may be one of the reasons why we didn’t learn much more during the extended version of the Xbox event. For the Forza Monthly the intervention of the creative director is confirmed Chris Esakiwhich will leave us more details about the new proposal for conducting the study.

Forza Motorsport is scheduled to launch on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass during the spring of 2023. Compared to its previous installment, the seventh, a great graphic advance is observed, especially in what has to do with lighting in real time, shadows and depth of the scenarios.

