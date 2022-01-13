Forza Street to close servers in spring: goodbye to their mobile races

Its managers announce an update to say goodbye to the iOS and Android video game.

The team responsible for Forza Street announced a few hours ago the closure of the racing game servers for iOS and Android this spring. However, players still have time to burn rubber, which is why its authors have seen fit to release a final update for production.

Thus, and with the aim of allowing users to leave with a good taste in their mouth, the download incorporates several additions that we detail below:

A totally new car.

12 weeks of Spotlight ++ featuring rare and epic cars.

Increase in the speed of energy recharge and storage.

Less waiting time at the car show.

Reduced prices for most of the items available.

Why is the decision to shut down the servers made? As he explains, those responsible for the video game prefer to focus efforts on new and exciting developments in the series yet to be detailed, where they will invest the experience learned with Forza Street.

The team in charge appreciates the passion and the fans and announces that will refund the amount of purchases made on Forza Street in the last 30 days. Finally, indicate that the video game will not be available in any way starting in spring.

Launched between 2018 and 2020 on Windows 10, iOS, and Android, Forza Street was introduced as the first experience in Microsoft’s long-running and successful series and Turn10 on mobile, inviting gamers to race at high speed to get legendary cars. Now we will have to wait to know the plans of its authors. Meanwhile, on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, players can enjoy Forza Horizon 5, one of the best releases of 2021. Likewise, Turn10 continues to work on the next Forza installment for the new consoles.

