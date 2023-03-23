Foundation Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

Foundation is a popular streaming science fiction show that you can watch on Apple TV+. The show is made for Apple TV+ and is based on Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series of short stories. Foundation is a show that many people like to watch. Some famous and talented Hollywood actors like Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Lobell, Leah Harvey, and many others are in the show. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, who made the show, are also on the show’s executive team.

Foundation Season 2

The show is one of the best because it has interesting things to watch. Fans of Foundation are now hoping for a second season. Are you also a fan of the show and curious about what will happen in the next season? We’re here to tell you everything you need to know about the Foundation’s second season. You can find out everything you want to know about the next season, which is probably on your mind right now.

On September 24, 2021, the first season of the Foundation began. It got great reviews from both the audience and the critics. Since the show’s creators decided to bring it back for a second season, the number of people who want to watch it has gone up a lot in just a few days. Here is everything you need to know about the next season of Foundation.

Will there be a Foundation Season 2?

Yes, Apple TV+ officially picked up Foundation for a season 2 in October of last year. On April 11, 2022, filming for the second season began in Prague, Czech Republic. According to an official press release from Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, the head of programming for Apple TV+, said, “We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world embrace ‘Foundation,’ which is a captivating, suspenseful, and breath-taking thrill ride.”

He also said, “We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have been waiting to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series, and now we can’t wait to show even more of the richly layered world, compelling stories, and stunning world-building that David S. Goyer has created in season two.”

Foundation Season 2 Plot

There isn’t an official summary of what will happen in season 2 of Foundation. But because of how season 1 ended on a cliffhanger and what the show’s cast and crew have said, we can start to guess where the tale will go in the next chapter.

At the conclusion of the first season, we have seen some plots involving clones, a murder, and the start of the Empire’s downfall. We saw that the Foundation got through the first Seldon crisis and made a deal with the far reaches. We also learned that Brothers Dawn (Cassian Bilton), Day (Lee Pace), and Dusk (Terrence Mann) are not exact clones of Cleon I. This clone news was a double whammy because Brother Dawn was killed because he was not pure, but all the clones are actually genetically different.

One big question after the end of season 1 is: Is the genetic dynasty over now that Brother Dawn is dead? There are no longer any new clones or pure genetic material that can be used to keep the Empire’s long-lasting dynasty going. David S. Goyer, who created the show, talked to Newsweek about how the Cleon clone plot thread will be used in future episodes. The story between Salvor and her mother Gaal is another big question mark. They met again after 100 years after Hari Sheldon told Salvor that her visions weren’t his fault. Thanks to some tricks with time travel, the two are able to meet up. In season 2, it’s likely that these two strangers will get to know each other better and also work together.

Since Foundation is based on Isaac Asimov’s books, many people may think that they can find clues for season 2 in the books. Fans of books may already know that Hari Seldon will set up two foundations on opposite sides of the galaxy. Foundation season 2 might show us where this secret society is and why it was started in the first place.

Foundation Season 2 Cast

Jared Harris as Hari Seldon

Lee Pace, as Brother Day

Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick

Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin

Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel

Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk

Chipo Chung is the voice of the Deliverance operating system

Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn

Alfred Enoch as Raych Foss

Cooper Carter, as the child of Brother Dawn/Cleon XIII

Reece Shearsmith as Jerril

Clarke Peters as Abbas Hardin

Sasha Behar as Mari Hardin

Daniel MacPherson as Hugo Crast

Kubbra Sait as Grand Huntress Phara Keaen

Elliot Cowan as Lewis Pirenne

Amy Tyger as Azura Odili

Mido Hamada as Shadow Master Obrecht

Christian Contreras, as Commander Dorwin

T’Nia Miller as Zephyr Halima Ifa

Foundation Season 2 Release Date

The new trailer not only gives hints about the new problems the Foundation will face in Season 2, but it also says when Season 2 will come out. Season 2 of Foundation, which is made by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television, will start on Apple TV+ in the summer of 2023, which is between June and September.

Foundation Season 2 Episodes

There are rumors that the next season of Foundation will have 10 episodes, just like the first season. Each episode is said to last between 45 and 69 minutes.

Foundation Season 2 Trailer

A trailer for Season 2 of Foundation was put online in January 2023. The teaser shows a “new crisis” and the possibility of war, so it’s safe to say that the next episodes of the thriller series will be very dramatic.

Where can I watch Foundation Season 2?

On Apple TV+, you can watch the last season of Foundation. The next season will also be available on the same service.