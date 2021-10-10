Founding father of ‘Freedom 251’ smartphone arrested, rape sufferer accused of intimidation

New Delhi: Mohit Goyal, the author of Freedom 251, which is known as the sector’s most cost-effective smartphone, has been arrested. Along side Mohit Goyal, two others have additionally been arrested. The trio is accused of allegedly threatening a rape sufferer in Delhi’s Dwarka for a yr. The accused had been known as Sumit Yadav, Vineet Kumar and Mohit Goyal. In step with the police, Mohit Goel, a resident of Shamli, had arrange Ringing Bells Pvt Ltd and introduced smartphones at inexpensive charges underneath the ‘Virtual India’ program of the central govt and such telephones have been named Freedom 251. Used to be positioned.Additionally Learn – Once the mummy used to visit paintings, the neighbor used to return to the home, raped the minor daughter for 2 years

The police mentioned that there are 48 instances of dishonest in opposition to Mohit Goel and he used to be previous arrested and later launched on bail. Police mentioned the ones arrested sought after to take revenge at the rape accused and so they allegedly threatened the sufferer. The case used to be transferred to the Crime Department unit of Delhi Police in December remaining yr at the instructions of the Superb Courtroom.

A senior police officer mentioned that the topic got here to mild in August 2020 when a girl who used to be allegedly raped by way of a person in Dwarka approached the police with a grievance alleging that the accused used to be threatening her of dire penalties.