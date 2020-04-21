Fountains of Wayne’s Surviving Members to Reunite for NJ Benefit Show – Variety

The surviving members of Fountains of Wayne will reunite Wednesday — joined by Sharon Van Etten on bass and backing vocals — to carry out in tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger on “Jersey four Jersey,” a profit live-stream going down Wednesday evening.

Mentioned Chris Collingwood, the band’s co-founder and lead singer, “Brian (Younger), Jody (Porter) and I are honored to be half of the Jersey four Jersey profit, and grateful that Sharon was in a position to carry out with us. Adam would have been proud that Fountains have been serving to to increase cash for fellow New Jerseyans.”

The present will probably be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday on Apple Music and AppleTV apps. The listing of high-profile New Jersey natives taking part within the profit contains Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, Charlie Puth, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and extra.

Fountains of Wayne has not carried out collectively since their final tour gig on Oct. 19, 2013. The group, which had skilled inventive tensions through the making of their closing album, 2011’s “Sky Full of Holes,” quietly went separate methods after that with out ever formally saying a breakup, as Collingwood and Schlesinger went on to pursue separate initiatives (Tinted Home windows and “Loopy Ex-Girlfriend” in Schlesinger’s case, Look Park in Collingwood’s).

“As a New Jersey native, it means a lot to me to take part within the NJPRF charitable occasion that provides again to this group,” says Van Etten in a press release. “Adam was an unbelievable songwriter and I’m actually humbled to be part of Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

Schlesinger died from COVID-19 issues April 1. Tributes have flowed in within the three weeks since — together with, simply Monday, a contemporary cowl of “That Factor You Do!” by Inexperienced Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. The solid of the 1996 movie of that title did a YouTube reunion Friday in reminiscence of Schlesinger.

Wednesday’s present is to profit the New Jersey Pandemic Aid Fund.

Apart from Apple Music and AppleTV, E Avenue Radio on SiriusXM, which is presently free, will carry the occasion dwell and rebroadcast it 5 occasions. Native TV shops carrying the present within the area embody WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, Information12, NJTV; radio shops embody 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Nation 94.7, Alt 92.Three and Q104.3.