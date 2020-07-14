Four Charged in Pop Smoke’s Death – Two Eligible for Death Penalty – Variety

Two males and two teenagers have been charged with killing rapper Pop Smoke throughout a theft in February, the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Workplace introduced Monday (July 13).

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, had been every charged with homicide Monday, with the particular circumstance allegation that the homicide occurred in the course of the fee of a theft and a housebreaking, making them eligible for the dying penalty, in keeping with the announcement. The criticism additionally alleges gang and gun allegations. Each defendants are anticipated to be arraigned Monday on the Foltz Legal Justice Middle.

Moreover, two male juveniles, ages 17 and 15, had been every charged with one depend of homicide and theft in juvenile court docket.

Walker and Rodgers face the dying penalty or life in jail with out the opportunity of parole if convicted as charged. A choice on whether or not to hunt capital punishment can be made at a later date.

Pop Smoke was discovered affected by a number of gunshot wounds Feb. 19 when police responded to a name on Hercules Drive in the Mount Olympus space of the Hollywood Hills. He died later at a hospital.

Police mentioned the assailants didn’t know Pop Smoke, however obtained his tackle from images the rapper posted on social media.

The 20-year-old, Brooklyn-based rapper suffered his deadly accidents at a rental property owned by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. The 911 name the LAPD responded to truly got here from the east coast, from somebody who had apparently been referred to as by somebody contained in the L.A. property in the course of the house invasion.

The case stays below investigation by the Los Angeles Police Division.