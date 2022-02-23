Four classic Wonder Boy games return remastered to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

After being listed, this compilation called Wonder Boy Collection has been officially announced.

A few days ago, we echoed the appearance in the age classification system of a product called Wonder Boy Collection. It was only known that it would bring four games inside and, although it was theorized with the latest versions of Wonder Boy and Monster Boy, it seems that we will have to go further back in time.

It will arrive in physical and digital formatAfter a few weeks of uncertainty, the arrival on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch of this game has been officially announced. compilation of four classic games of the saga. Brought to you by ININ Games, Stricktly Limited Games and publisher Bliss Brain, this collection includes the iconic Wonder Boy adventures of the 1980s and 1990s. They are the following:

Wonder Boy (1986)



(1986) Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987)



(1987) Wonder Boy in Monster World (1991)



(1991) Monster World IV (1994)



As we can see in the trailer at the top of the news, the compilation includes different improvements to adapt to the times. Is about four remastered titles and renewed through graphic filters, new save points, a rewind function and the inclusion of an image gallery.

The collection will reach the mentioned consoles both in physical format and through the digital stores of PlayStation and Nintendo. The boxed version will be pre-orderable worldwide, though no release date yet for the game. The last title related to the franchise that hit the market was a Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World that joined the cast of new Wonder Boy installments in 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Wonder Boy Collection, Remaster, Wonder Boy and Monster Boy.