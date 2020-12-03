Four COVID-19 Cases Recorded at Netflix’s Epic Building Amid Construction

Four circumstances of COVID-19 have been recorded at Netflix’s Epic constructing, based on the Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being.

A supply with data of the state of affairs tells Selection that the circumstances at Netflix’s Epic location occurred three weeks in the past. These impacted had been a part of a crew employed by the streamer to finish building on the workplaces, and haven’t returned to the positioning. Contact tracing has been applied and the positioning has been disinfected; the constructing stays beneath lively building.

Netflix was initially slated to maneuver into Epic — the 327,913 square-foot, 13-story workplace constructing, situated at 5901 Sundown Blvd — in January, after signing a lease with Hudson Pacific Properties two years in the past.

There are at the moment no plans for Netflix staffers to maneuver into the constructing till at least the spring of 2021, relying on the state of the pandemic, Selection has realized.

Individually, 4 circumstances had been recorded on the set of Netflix comedy “Household Reunion,” which shoots at Paramount Studios. The present stays in manufacturing.

Netflix isn’t the one leisure firm whose heaps and workplaces have recorded circumstances of COVID-19. In mid-November, CBS Radford Studios’ levels 4 and 14 in Studio Metropolis, Calif., logged seven and 11 circumstances, respectively, with the county’s public well being division. The affected sequence — CBS Studios’ “Why Ladies Kill,” Lionsgate TV-produced “Mythic Quest,” and Sony Footage TV’s “Name Your Mom” — have all since resumed manufacturing after temporary pause, based on sources.

Los Angeles County public information additionally logged 11 circumstances at NBC Common Studios Stage 1 final month, which an individual aware of the matter says all associated to circumstances recorded at the “Kelly Clarkson Present.” The daytime speak present is the only real person of Stage 1 on the Common lot, and has remained in manufacturing.