four fans and RGB, at half price

Heat is one of the greatest enemies of any powerful electronic device and, therefore, of computers, laptops and game consoles. While we play our team heats up, that’s inevitable. And it is something we must learn to live with. But as much as possible we should try to help reduce temperatures with the tools (both software and hardware) that we have at our fingertips.

Trust Gaming GXT 278 Yozu Cooling Stand for 17.3″ Gaming Laptops, Red Lighting, 4 Fans, Laptop Stand, Height Adjustable, USB Powered – Black

Gaming laptops are especially prone to overheating, which is normal considering how close their components are to each other and how little space they have to cool the hardware. And one of the best ways to reduce them a few degrees is through one of the refrigerator bases on the market, which in most cases represent a fairly contained investment. This Trust model is a good example of this and now we can take it home at half price on Amazon: it is on sale for just 25.41 euros, an opportunity not to be missed.

The Trust Gaming GXT 278 is one of the best selling, best valued and most interesting base coolers on the market within its price range. With it, our laptop will heat up less while we play and we will be able to cope much better with this summer season in which we find ourselves, in which both CPU and GPU can easily reach 90 degrees.

It is a fairly complete and large cooling base, supporting equipment up to 17.3 inches. Connects via USB cable (which we can use directly with our own laptop) and has four 120mm fans. that push air upwards. Which also incorporate a red backlight, an addition that many players will appreciate.

