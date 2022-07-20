Four free online tools to share or collect source code snippets

The ‘snippet’ or code fragment becomes to the software developer what the brick is to the bricklayer. Well more or less. In any case, it is very useful to have tools at hand that facilitate its collection (and with it, its reuse) or its sharing with other programmerswith training or consultation purposes in forums.





But what tools do we have at our disposal to do so? Today we bring you four of them, all free or freemium, covering a wide spectrum of needs:

Code Snip





Code Snip is a cloud ‘free code snippet manager’ that allows you to sort your snippets by language and category (each category with its own color code), ‘fave’ them, select the syntax and ‘theme’ with which they are displayed, as well as having the option to share them by making them public ‘snippets’. A simple tool, which is discussed in a few lines, but effective and focused on fulfilling its function.

CodeKeep





The name of CodeKeep is an undisguised reference to Google Keep, and this app in the cloud it is intended to be to code snippets what the Google app is to notes. As in that one, the folders, labels and favorites will help us manage our collection. The only (big) difference is that what we save in CodeKeep it will be all public as long as we don’t pay for a premium account.

But if that detail doesn’t matter too much to you, maybe you’ll find useful option to import code snippets directly into CodeKeep from your Chrome browser or from VSCode, using the homonymous extension. And that’s not all: it also has a great code capture creator that allows you to customize the font, background image, etc.

Carbon





If, reading the description of the above tool, you have thought that you would have enough and a tool that would allow you to share the ‘pretty’ code in image format would sufficewithout complicating yourself with collections of categorized snippets, your tool, without a doubt, is Carbon.

You can personalize the color scheme, the syntax, etc… and then share the result online or download it as a PNG or vector image.

Code Sololearn





Code Sololearn is an online course platform with added snippet storage features, but this it is not intended to manage complex collections (doesn’t offer the option to categorize by languages, tag, etc.), but only to store and share individual snippets.

Yes indeed, adds an interesting feature that is missing from its competitors: the ability to execute code in an adjacent column (which allows console output to be displayed as well).

The interface can be adapted to the language with which we are working. Thus, when we select to create ‘web code’, we will be shown three columns of code instead of one, so you can work independently with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript (see example image).